LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Anthony Grant will be presented with the David Rowlands Male Student-Athlete of the Year award during the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation Awards tonight in Charlotte, N.C. Grant is being recognized as the top male student-athlete across all sports in the NJCAA ranks, and he is the first football player to win the award since 2017 and only the fifth since the award began in 1993.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO