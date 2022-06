The woman claims her symptoms were dismissed as anxiety and doctors called her a hypochondriac before she was diagnosed with terminal cancer while undergoing a C-section. Before her diagnosis, the pregnant mother said that she experienced stomach pain for over 12 months and called her doctor during the lockdown. She also made few visits to the hospital and was only given anxiety medications and told to stay away from dairy. Now, after 6 rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries, the doctors reportedly told her that there is no way to stop the cancer. “They call themselves health professionals, and they’re supposed to be giving us care, but that is negligence. I just feel like it could have been caught sooner, so I wouldn’t have this late diagnosis – and I’m leaving three kids.” the unfortunate mother said.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO