Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau symphony will be hosting a movie-themed music event this weekend. The first showing is Saturday night at 8 pm with doors opening at about 7. The second is Sunday afternoon at 3 pm. Both showings are taking place at the Juneau-Douglas High School Auditorium. The event was slated to be held two years ago but was delayed due to COVID.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO