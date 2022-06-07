ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Samuel's return to 49ers could relate to McLaurin

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever a young-ish wide receiver has gotten a new contract, asked for a new contract or done anything else related to a new contract this offseason, the move locally has been to compare that player's situation to Terry McLaurin's. So, let's go through that routine again. On Monday, Deebo...

www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

Spanos family calls Dea Spanos Berberian’s allegations “false and provocative”

Dea Spanos Berberian has filed another lawsuit aimed at wresting control of the NFL franchise the family owns. Her three siblings are not thrilled with the situation. “It is unfortunate that our sister Dea, who clearly has no interest in continuing to participate in the family’s business, has resorted to false and provocative charges in an attempt to impose her will on the rest of the family,” the families of Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Michael Spanos, and Dean Spanos said in a joint statement, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The three of us and our children, representing more than 75% of the family and its ownership of its business, stand united in support of our parents’ and grandparents’ wishes, including as to the continued ownership and operation of the Chargers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

49ers rookie Jackson surprised Bosa with 'impressive' trait

SANTA CLARA — After only two practices, Nick Bosa has been impressed by 49ers' 2022 second-round draft pick Drake Jackson. The rookie pass rusher has already been using Bosa and the defensive line room as a resource, but Jackson’s enthusiasm isn’t the only thing that the Pro Bowl pass rusher has taken note of. The USC product has physical attributes that caught Bosa by surprise.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul visiting the Ravens

Free agency has been quiet for veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, but he’s making a visit today. Pierre-Paul is in Baltimore to see the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul has spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers after playing eight seasons before that...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

What Steph thought of Draymond's limited Game 4 fourth quarter

In what was the Warriors’ most important game of the season so far, Draymond Green got off to an ugly start. But the veteran forward showed up when it mattered most and the Warriors were able to pull off the critical Game 4 win over the Celtics in front of passionate Boston fans at TD Garden on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains decision to sit 'not happy' Steph to start fourth

Steve Kerr took a gamble in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals when he sat Steph Curry after Curry had exploded for 14 points in the third quarter and had 33 points in the game. Given that the Warriors only the Boston Celtics led by one...
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay goes for swim in Bay in healing attempt ahead of Game 5

By Klay Thompson's standards, he is not having a good 2022 NBA Finals and he'd be the first to admit he isn't playing at the level he expects of himself. After the Warriors spent nearly a week in Boston, they returned to the Bay Area on Saturday afternoon and Thompson did the only thing he could think of to try to reset and clear his mind ahead of Game 5 on Monday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#49ers#American Football#Otas#Niners
NBC Sports

Chiefs sign fourth-rounder Joshua Williams

The Chiefs got another one of their draft picks under contract on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brought word that the they have signed fourth-round pick Joshua Williams. Williams is the ninth of the team’s picks to agree to their rookie deal and second-round wideout Skyy Moore is the only remaining unsigned pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Game 4 ref assignment doesn't bode well for Warriors

Without trying to read too much into external factors that could impact the Warriors’ most important game of the season to date, the referee assignments for Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals don’t look good for Golden State as it tries to even up the series against the Boston Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

New NFL WR rankings should have Eagles fans pumped

Howie Roseman went out and seriously upgraded the Eagles' wide receiver room on Draft night when he added A.J. Brown in a trade with the Titans. The move, along with the rest of Roseman's excellent offseason, took the Birds' window and moved it from "the future" to "right now". At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Lions’ John Penisini announces his retirement

John Penisini, a Lions 2020 draft pick, has abruptly announced his retirement. “I have made the decision to retire from football,” Penisini wrote on Instagram. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.”
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Colts sign Caeveon Patton, waive Jordan Glasgow, McKinley Williams III

The Colts signed undrafted free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton on Thursday, the team announced. They waived linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive tackle McKinley Williams III. Patton participated in the Colts’ rookie minicamp and veteran minicamp on a tryout basis. In his five seasons at Texas State, Patton had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Vikings waive Gabe Brkic

At least for now, the Vikings have determined a winner of their kicking competition. Minnesota has waived Gabe Brkic, the team announced on Friday. That leaves Greg Joseph as the only kicker currently on the roster. The Vikings signed Brkic as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma on May...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Free agent Bradley Beal wants to play “where I feel like I can win”

Bradley Beal is a free agent on July 1, but he has said he is leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards and the expectation around the league has been he will take the biggest bag and say in Washington. For now. If Beal wants to leave, teams from coast-to-coast — or at least Portland to Miami — will be lined up to pay the All-NBA level wing in his prime.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph's exceptional Game 4 praised by critic Nick Wright

Steph Curry’s historic Game 4 performance was so exceptional that even one of his biggest critics had to give him his props after the Warriors’ 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday. Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright, who’s never shied away from crucifying the Warriors, praised Curry...
BOSTON, MA

