OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg announced that the city pool will be offering swim lessons, pool parties, and early bird swims this summer. According to the city, there will be testing days taking place at 10 a.m. on July 8 and July 9 for free. Participants will then be placed in groups based on their needs and swimming goals. Swim lessons will officially begin on July 12 at the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool and take place from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO