Grand Rapids, MI

Police investigating after man found dead on city's southeast side

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's southeast side. Police say the man was found in the 2400...

WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

GRPD: Body of man found in SE Grand Rapids identified, died of homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified. Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
16-year-old shot in Kalamazoo last night, but is not cooperating with police to find the shooter

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 16-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an incident Thursday evening. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. to the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd for a report of a subject shot. When they arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from the gunshot wound.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Some animals killed in fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Some animals were killed in the Thursday morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village. Nelis’ Dutch Village officials in a social media post said the early-morning Thursday, June 9, fire at the popular tourist attraction completely destroyed the Frisian Barn, which is home to the petting farm and was occupied by some animals at the time of the fire.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Police Officer Charged With Murder in Driver’s Death

– — The Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, with a shot to the back of his head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges Thursday against Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr, weeks after Lyoya was killed following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed, the AP reports. The shooting was recorded on video by a bystander. “The death was not justified or excused … by self defense,” Becker said, referring to an element of second-degree murder.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids local news

