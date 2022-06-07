Police investigating after man found dead on city's southeast side

– — The Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, with a shot to the back of his head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges Thursday against Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr, weeks after Lyoya was killed following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed, the AP reports. The shooting was recorded on video by a bystander. “The death was not justified or excused … by self defense,” Becker said, referring to an element of second-degree murder.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO