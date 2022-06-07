Summerlin Sounds Concerts return for the summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Summer is back in full swing, and that means the return of summer festivities across the valley. If you’re looking for a place to sit back and relax for a night with your family, look no further than Downtown Summerlin.

Starting on June 8, the Summerlin Sounds Concert Series will be returning to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin and will be held every Wednesday until July 13. The concerts are free and open to the public of all ages.

Concerts will start with an acoustic set at 5:30 p.m. followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. Families and groups are encouraged to bring blankets to spread out on The Lawn and enjoy an evening outdoors, with children’s activities available through-out the evening.

Just remember: Space is limited and is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Summerlin Sounds Concert Series Schedule:

June 8 – Empire Records with Cam Calloway

June 15 – Moonshiners with Jase Naron

June 22 – Velvet Elvis with Richard Mann

June 29 – Million Dollar Band with Ilan Dvir-Djerassi

July 6 – Lyte Bryte Band with Phil Stendek

July 13 – Jeremy Cornwell with Adena Sampson

