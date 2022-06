First published in the June 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. This year marks Cathay Bank’s 60th anniversary. Founded in 1962 in Los Angeles Chinatown, the bank’s initial focus was to serve the growing and underserved Chinese American community in Los Angeles. Cathay Bank became a publicly traded company, through its holding company Cathay General Bancorp, on Nasdaq in 1990, and by 1999, the bank had expanded its footprint to the East Coast. Today, Cathay Bank remains headquartered in Los Angeles and operates more than 60 branches throughout the U.S., with one branch in Hong Kong and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

