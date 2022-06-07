US kicks off week with record-high gas prices

Americans are continuing to feel the pinch at the pump, and it’s only getting tighter and more painful.

Gas prices rose to a new record-high on Monday, according to AAA, with the nationwide average price for a gallon of gas climbing to $4.865.

Furthermore, 10 different states have seen their averages cross the $5 per gallon threshold.

California leads the way at a whopping $6.34 average.

Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.41) and Washington ($5.40) round out the top five.

Even with the price increases, demand hasn’t slipped.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release . “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

The biggest jumps this week occurred in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan who all saw increases by more than 40 cents per gallon in the last seven days.

And because misery loves company, nine other states are sitting just shy of the $5 precipice and ready to tumble over the cliff.

“We are in unprecedented territory with gasoline prices headed for a national average of $5 a gallon,” Consumer Energy Alliance President David Holt told NPR on Monday.