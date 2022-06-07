COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog partnered with the Colorado Springs SCHEELS team to deliver toys to a local dog rescue.

On June 3, Parker delivered KONG toys to All Breed Rescue and Training. The rescue is foster-based.

Courtesy of Parker the Snow Dog

According to officials with the rescue, All Breed Rescue and Training has a 98% adoption success rate where they provide positive reinforcement and relationship-based training to all of their animals.

For more information on All Breed Rescue and Training, click here.

The post Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog, Scheels delivers toys to Colorado Springs dog rescue appeared first on KRDO .