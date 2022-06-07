ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog, Scheels delivers toys to Colorado Springs dog rescue

By Shelby Filangi
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog partnered with the Colorado Springs SCHEELS team to deliver toys to a local dog rescue.

On June 3, Parker delivered KONG toys to All Breed Rescue and Training. The rescue is foster-based.

Courtesy of Parker the Snow Dog

According to officials with the rescue, All Breed Rescue and Training has a 98% adoption success rate where they provide positive reinforcement and relationship-based training to all of their animals.

For more information on All Breed Rescue and Training, click here.

