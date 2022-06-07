ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart sending self-driving trucks to DFW

By Chris Sommer
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
The DFW area is about to see a lot more self-driving trucks on the road.

Walmart is looking to skirt the ongoing trucker shortage by bringing in a fleet of autonomous vehicles to make deliveries to Sam's Club locations across North Texas. It's a partnership between driverless technology outfit Gatik and Georgia-Pacific.

Bloomberg reports the midsize trucks with 26-foot trailers will deliver paper and plastic goods to local Sam's clubs starting next month. Officials hope to expand the program nationwide. They say it will eventually reduce cost and complexity in the supply chain.

KRLD News Radio

Dallas' city manager may be fired

Dallas could be looking for a new City Manager soon. Dallas’ mayor and City Council members have requested a meeting to discuss “performance of the City Manager including discipline or removal.”
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

