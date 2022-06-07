Walmart sending self-driving trucks to DFW

The DFW area is about to see a lot more self-driving trucks on the road.

Walmart is looking to skirt the ongoing trucker shortage by bringing in a fleet of autonomous vehicles to make deliveries to Sam's Club locations across North Texas. It's a partnership between driverless technology outfit Gatik and Georgia-Pacific.

Bloomberg reports the midsize trucks with 26-foot trailers will deliver paper and plastic goods to local Sam's clubs starting next month. Officials hope to expand the program nationwide. They say it will eventually reduce cost and complexity in the supply chain.

