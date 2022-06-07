Brian Daboll confirms Jets and Giants will practice together for first time since 2005 brawl

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that the Giants and Jets will host their first joint practice together since their infamous brawl in 2005.

The practice will happen at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in the Meadowlands.

“The plan is right now we’re gonna do it,” Daboll said. “I think it’s good to practice guys from down the street playing in a different conference.

“Coach Saleh is a really good coach. We’ve had some good talks. I think it’s a good chance to come out here and be competitive against some other players that you’re not practicing against throughout the summer, as long as you’re doing it the right way. We want to treat those guys like our own players when we’re practicing.”

That wasn’t the case 17 years ago, when Jeremy Shockey and the Gang Green secondary got into it on the first play of the practice, sparking the first of a reported two benches-clearing brawls that also included Giants head coach Tom Coughlin getting into it with Jets defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson.

Of course, that was ages ago, and the new editions of the two teams expect a much more friendly and productive experience.

“Coach and I have had some good conversations,” Daboll said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)