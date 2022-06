Joji is ready to get a glimpse of fans on the road, as he’s now sharing a new single “Glimpse of Us” alongside his tour announcement. The musician’s latest offering is his first new track since the release of his September 2020 sophomore LP Nectar, and comes alongside a music video directed by Dan Streit. The chilling piano ballad is matched visually with race cars, horses, and a handful of anonymous music video protagonists taking part in some serious tom-foolery in the clip.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO