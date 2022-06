Hitmaka took to socials to flex a new plaque he received in the mail commemorating 100 million sales. “When I first started my journey as Hitmaka it was like, ‘Man I wanna stunt on these n-ggas I got something to say,” the multi-platinum producer said in a video shared to Instagram. “I was full of revenge and just feeling a way like the game tried to write me off and all that other stuff. Now, I realize that my whole purpose was to be a testimony and to inspire other people and show them that anything possible. Like I’m me, I’m still me. But when you put God first they can’t do nothing about it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO