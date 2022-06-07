ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Wendy’s Introduces the Strawberry Frosty For a Limited Time (Plus Brings Back the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad)

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

Summertime just got a whole lot sweeter. Wendy’s® is bringing two berry delicious items to the menu with the introduction of the Strawberry Frosty® for a limited-time and return of the seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad.

Whether you are a Frosty purist, dip your fries, use a spoon or a straw – it’s Frosty Time this summer at Wendy’s. The restaurant is putting a summer spin on its iconic frozen treat to create a brand-new dessert bursting with flavor. Joining the Chocolate Frosty for a limited time, the fruity addition merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry, perfectly encapsulating the taste of summertime. Some say it’s a spoonful of summer in every bite.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s.”

Fans looking for a refreshing bite to pair with the Strawberry Frosty, look no further. The Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is back on the menu for a limited time. Combining the best flavors of the season, this entrée boasts sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and juicy grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix, and is topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette.

“As the only hamburger QSR to offer craft salads, we know a thing or two about what fans look for in a salad, and the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad delivers on our promise for fresh, real and flavorful salads,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “This summertime blend brings forward fresh, sweet and nutty notes that deliver a flavor explosion in every bite.”

To indulge in the Strawberry Frosty and Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, place an order through the Wendy’s mobile app or in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy’s. Now through July 3, when purchasing a salad within the Wendy’s app you can redeem a free small Fry with purchase*. Plus, when ordering directly from the Wendy’s mobile app, you’ll earn points to treat yourself all. summer. long. with Wendy’s Rewards .** (Pssst… get a FREE Strawberry Frosty with 150 Rewards points!)

**Wendy’s Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy’s. My Wendy’s account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.
***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

The post Wendy’s Introduces the Strawberry Frosty For a Limited Time (Plus Brings Back the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad) appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

A 1930s whipping cream cake is the internet's latest favorite recipe

Every few weeks, people on the internet obsess over a recipe, and it spreads like wildfire. The source is often social media, frequently Instagram and TikTok, but more and more, Reddit seems to be the source. For most, Reddit is a never-ending list of community-driven forums on everything from news and hobbies to fandom and Bitcoin advice. But it's also an increasingly popular platform for recipe discovery, especially in the subreddit channel /Old_Recipes. This page, with more than 250,000 followers, has come to be a full-blown digital archive of everything from generations-old heirloom recipes to magazine clippings from decades past. It's quickly grown to be one of the more exciting cooking resources on the internet, with an engaged community breathing new life into each recipe. Some recipes remain one-hit wonders, while others gain traction and only pick up speed from there. Recipes spanning from Murder Cookies to Armenian Perok Cake to Nana's Devil's Food Cake have all gone viral, well beyond Reddit. Not only do these get their 15 minutes of fame on the wider internet, they're frequently shared on the /Old_Recipes forum months after they were originally shared. The latest recipe to go viral, a dense buttery Bundt called Whipping Cream Cake, is no exception. What is it about such a recipe that peaks the internet's interest, rocketing many to fame, while others stay stuck in the past?
RECIPES
SheKnows

This Oprah-approved Kitchen Brand Has Durable & Nonstick Pans That Are on Rare Sale for 39% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If we can snag something Oprah approves of, you know we’re all over it. Back in 2021, a kitchen brand called Greenpan was featured on Oprah’s coveted “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list where she recommends her fans top-rated, high-quality products. While she recommended the brand’s 10-piece cookware set, she called the products “durable” and “health-conscious.” While the brand can be found at major retailers like Amazon and Bed, Bath, & Beyond, Nordstrom has quite a...
LIFESTYLE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
534
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy