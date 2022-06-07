Why Bad News For Target's Bottom Line Is Good News For You

According to Zippia, behind Walmart and Amazon, Costco is the largest American retailer, with revenue figures jumping from $87 billion in 2011 to $196 billion just 10 years later. The company operates 825 warehouses around the world, the bulk of which are located in 46 US states. On average, shoppers make about 23 trips annually, throwing down about $114 per trip on about nine products (the retailer's most popular: Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue, which rakes in $400 million per year.) Over the years, Costco's dramatic uptick in sales has been accompanied by a steady rise in revenue from membership fees, but, per Zippia, the store's most common American shopper is an Asian-American woman who is between 35 and 44 years old, earns a six-figure income, and is married.

