Why Bad News For Target's Bottom Line Is Good News For You

By Michelle Roberts-Garcia
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Target is expecting plummeting profits due to overstock. But this could be a good thing for shoppers. Here's why Target's falling profits might benefit...

www.housedigest.com

NBC News

Target slashing prices to clear out inventory

Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions, announced Tuesday, come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to...
Mashed

How To Shop At Costco If You're Single, According To Reddit

According to Zippia, behind Walmart and Amazon, Costco is the largest American retailer, with revenue figures jumping from $87 billion in 2011 to $196 billion just 10 years later. The company operates 825 warehouses around the world, the bulk of which are located in 46 US states. On average, shoppers make about 23 trips annually, throwing down about $114 per trip on about nine products (the retailer's most popular: Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue, which rakes in $400 million per year.) Over the years, Costco's dramatic uptick in sales has been accompanied by a steady rise in revenue from membership fees, but, per Zippia, the store's most common American shopper is an Asian-American woman who is between 35 and 44 years old, earns a six-figure income, and is married.
morningbrew.com

Target takes action to reduce massive inventory glut

Staring down a huge inventory glut, Target said it’s going to begin offering discounts, canceling orders, and taking other aggressive measures so that its stores don’t end up looking like your grandma’s attic. It also warned that its profits would take a hit while it Marie Kondos its way out of this mess.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Mashed

Why Cracker Barrel Is Increasing Its Prices This Summer

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, the restaurant industry has arguably struggled more than any other industry. As of November 2021, Fortune reported that some 90,000 restaurants shut their doors in the previous year and a half. And it wasn't just mom-and-pop spots that felt the pressure. Even McDonald's announced that it would shutter 200 locations, per USA Today. Whole Foods saw profits fall in 2021, too, and the grocery chain opted to close multiple stores, leaving shoppers upset.
TheStreet

You Won't Believe What People Are Doing to Sell Their Houses

There are signs that the Federal Reserve's interest hike campaign is beginning to force the U.S. housing market to cool off, a little. But while some argue that the unfettered home price growth we've been seeing in the last few years must come to a head, others point to historically low inventory as a sign that any correction will be offset by continued high demand.
CBS Boston

Target is slashing prices on overstocked big-ticket items

Target is stuck with too much home decor and too many TVs. To clear out the glut, it will ramp up discounts.The retail giant said Tuesday that it would mark down prices on some bigger-ticket items that consumers have pulled back on purchasing and cancel pending orders from suppliers.Target and other big-box retailers stocked up on a wide array of merchandise such as electronics and furniture throughout the pandemic to respond to red-hot consumer demand.But many shoppers in recent months have altered their purchasing choices in response to the fastest jump in inflation in decades and the end of federal government pandemic...
Footwear News

Macy’s, Walmart, Genesco and More Expect More Discounts From Excess Inventory

Click here to read the full article. There’s some positive news for shoppers looking for value: more discounts are on the horizon. Grappling with excess inventories in Q1, retailers this earnings season have said they are looking for new ways to keep items flowing, including discounts and promotions. As such, executives from Walmart, Target, Foot Locker, Macy’s and more said that they expect to see an increase in promotional activity in upcoming quarters, a shift from recent trends. The surge in discounting comes as inflation soars at record-high levels. Consumer prices rose by 8.3% in April compared to a year ago, according to the...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
WWD

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. Change is the air on Wall Street.  Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed...
pymnts

Following Walmart’s Lead, Target Taps Grocery to Drive Traffic

As retailers’ supply chain challenges continue with no end in sight, Minneapolis-based big box department store chain Target is turning its focus to grocery prioritize its strongest channels. The company announced Tuesday (June 7) a plan of action for tackling supply chain complications and improving its inventory difficulties, which...
