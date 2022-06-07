ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Grove man charged with sexual assault of teenage girl

By Heather Asiyanbi
 5 days ago
A 42-year-old Union Grove man is facing the rest of his life in prison for sexual assault after a teenage girl said he assaulted her on more than one occasion last December.

Carl Crane was charged Monday, in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. If convicted, he faces up to 80 years in prison and/or up to $200,000 in fines.

Criminal complaint: sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, the girl’s friend witnessed Crane and the girl kissing on two different days. On another day, Crane hit the girl on her behind and put his hand up her skirt. He proceeded to assault her for several minutes with his fingers. During conversations with her friend, the girl said she told Crane multiple times to stop, but when he persisted, she gave up.

The girl’s friend told her mother who called the police. During questioning, the girl at first denied sexual contact with Crane, but did confirm her friend’s reports, telling police she just wanted to forget the incidents that happened, the complaint continues.

Charges filed, Union Grove man eluded authorities

Sexual assault charges against Crane were filed in April with a $50,000 warrant, and he was in custody on May 31. Comments in the criminal complaint indicate he may have moved to Florida, which could explain why he wasn’t apprehended prior to May 31.

During his initial appearance, he was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered to not have contact with the girl, her friend, or her friend’s mother. If he posts bail and is released, Crane will be on house arrest. He will next be in court on June 15 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

