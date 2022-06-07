ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Homicide trial continues for murder of Patric Phillips

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D592e_0g3Gkzm600

The trial for the fatal shooting of Patric Phillips is continuing with more prosecution testimony Tuesday morning.

Prosecution called Michael Toles — the driver the night Phillips was killed — back to the witness stand.

Toles testified Tuesday that he was aware that the suspects Derrick Elverton, Marshawn Williams and a third party were going to rob Phillips as he dropped them off before the incident.

Trial begins for men charged in 2019 homicide

On Monday, Toles told jurors that he was unaware of what was going on that night.

Defense attorney’s questioned Toles on his statements where he lied under oath previously, and he said he classifies himself as a “pretty good liar.”

Toles admitted to lying about his role in the robbery to detectives in his first interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police investigate shootout at McKinley Park

Detectives are investigating a Sunday night shootout near McKinley Park, where a large group gathered for a fish fry. Erie Police arrived to an area near East 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, no one was injured in the shooting, however a stop sign was damaged. Lorah says many shell […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Four defendants found guilty in trial of 2019 homicide

Four defendants were found guilty of various charges related to the 2019 homicide of Patric Phillips. The verdicts came after hours of deliberation on June 9. Marshawn Williams was found guilty of criminal attempt of burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and criminal homicide and murder. Derrick Elverton was found guilty on conspiracy to commit […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
insideedition.com

Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident

A Pennsylvania man died in a fatal car accident moments after he shot off his finger, according to reports. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the unusual incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Gazette. Authorities identified Tyler States, 25, as the victim. Cops reported to the parking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Police officer's girlfriend indicted on second-degree murder charge

BOSTON – A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted 42-year-old Karen Read for second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.  She is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Friday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.O'Keefe was found dead in a snowbank outside a home in Canton after a blizzard on January 29.Investigators believe Read had just dropped him off at the home when she hit him with her car and drove off. Read was arrested in February and pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge. She has been free on $50,000 cash bail. 
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Police looking for two missing Pennsylvania children

WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County is searching for two children believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. Braelyn King is a 5-year-old black male weighing 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Aaliah King, a 4-year-old black female, weighs 47 lbs., with brown […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man arrested after domestic dispute on W. 8th St.

Erie Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a domestic dispute on West 8th Street. Police responded to the domestic dispute in the 1600 block of W. 8th Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 2. Police arrested 25-year old Dearis Chaney. He is charged with terroristic threats after he allegedly fired a gun. Chaney also […]
YourErie

Motorcycle collides into back of semi on I-90 on June 5

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5. The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up. […]
YourErie

Driver runs red light, hits car almost sending it into nearby house

One driver narrowly escapes crashing into a house after being hit by a car. This accident took place around 4 p.m. near the intersection of East 38th Street and Burton Avenue. According to Erie Police, a driver ran a red light and hit another car. The car that was hit was sent into the yard […]
YourErie

Erie man killed in weekend motorcycle accident

An Erie man is dead and a Corry man is facing numerous charges after a weekend motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County, New York. That crash happened Saturday, June 4 in the town of French Creek. Investigators said a pickup driven by 32-year-old Slater Lindstrom of Corry was driving south on Marvin Road and missed the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Girard man scammed out of thousands

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Girard man is out thousands of dollars following an Amazon package-return scam. According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the 69-year-old male victim contacted PSP at about 7 a.m. on June 6 to report the scam. The victim had called a phone number for assistance in returning a package to Amazon. […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Rachel Powell asks judge for ankle monitor to be removed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Mercer County woman accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to lift home detention orders as she awaits trial, according to the Post-Gazette. Rachel Powell is accused of taking part in the riot and directing rioters with a bullhorn.Powell has been free on home detention as she awaits a trial on federal charges, but now she and her lawyer argue the orders are burdensome, hurting both her family and work obligations.Federal prosecutors allege Powell is a flight risk. 
YourErie

PSP: Missing Harborcreek teen found safe

Update: The missing juvenile has been found and is safe, the Pennsylvania State Police announced on June 10.(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway. State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vape explosion severely injures 21-year-old

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — E-cigarettes continue to be used by young adults despite the possible medical repercussions down the road. Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local mom whose 21-year-old son Noah was severely burned on his leg after a vape battery exploded. Some images may be disturbing for some viewers. “He was literally screaming on fire, he […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
YourErie

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy