FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died on Thursday from injuries he sustained weeks earlier in an interstate crash. Coroner Chris Hill said that 65-year-old Adolph J. Lynch of Greensboro, North Carolina was a passenger in the lone vehicle involved in a crash on I-77 on May 26. He was taken from the scene to the emergency department at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO