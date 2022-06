Boston should have won Game 4, but an exasperating performance ceded home-court advantage back to Golden State. With a few irrelevant seconds remaining on the clock and all matters in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden Friday night settled convincingly in the visitors’ favor, Jayson Tatum slammed the ball near the leprechaun logo and slowly began to make his way toward the sideline, then exited down the tunnel.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO