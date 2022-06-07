Strong Museum of Play to host Garth Fagan Dance performance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The internationally renowned Garth Fagan Dance company will be putting on an intimate, hour-long performance of selected works at the Strong Museum of Play.
Known for his choreography of Broadway’s The Lion King, Fagan is widely acknowledged as a dynamic and original artist pushing a distinct new movement style.
Fagan is also credited for bringing world-class contemporary dance to Rochester.
The show will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. It will feature a narration on the history and inspiration of each piece presented.
Tickets will be available through the Strong Museum of Play’s website , and will cost $25 for the show. Tickets for combined show and museum entry are also available for $33.
