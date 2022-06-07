ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Strong Museum of Play to host Garth Fagan Dance performance

By Hailie Higgins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7g8h_0g3GiJDM00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The internationally renowned Garth Fagan Dance company will be putting on an intimate, hour-long performance of selected works at the Strong Museum of Play.

Known for his choreography of Broadway’s The Lion King, Fagan is widely acknowledged as a dynamic and original artist pushing a distinct new movement style.

Fagan is also credited for bringing world-class contemporary dance to Rochester.

The show will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. It will feature a narration on the history and inspiration of each piece presented.

Tickets will be available through the Strong Museum of Play’s website , and will cost $25 for the show. Tickets for combined show and museum entry are also available for $33.

Tickets are nonrefundable. Parking is available for $5 located on Howard Street.

