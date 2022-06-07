Family asks 'people with courage' to help identify who killed Ethan Liming

The family and friends of Ethan Liming want people to step forward if they know anything about who beat to death the 17-year-old last week outside the I Promise School in Akron.

"Ethan was everything. He was a good boy. He was a smart boy. He loved life. He loved living life. He wanted to be friends with everybody," his mother, Jennifer Liming, said Tuesday morning. "Ethan didn't see color. He saw hearts. He was just such a good person.

"Please help us find these people," she said. "I just miss him so much. I wish he was here."

She, along with Ethan's father and stepmother, siblings and friends, gathered outside Firestone High School to remember him, to tell others about him — and to plead for help to catch his killers. Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

Family offers new details

Liming's parents talked about their son and offered additional details about what happened that night on June 2. Akron police on Tuesday said they had no additional information to provide on their ongoing investigation. Evidence police have collected includes video .

Jennifer Liming said her son was knocked to the ground defenseless and was then beaten to death.

Mario McWilliams, 17, one of Ethan's friends, urged anyone who knows who killed his friend to come forward.

"Somebody knows what happened," he said.

Bill Liming, Ethan's father, said his son and three friends, one white and two Black, went to the I Promise School on West Market Street to meet that night and figure out what they were going to do together. Bill Liming is lead pastor at Montrose Zion United Methodist Church.

The group of friends ran into three other young males and a young female and an altercation broke out. His father said it began as "horseplay" but escalated, with his son being drawn into it. He declined to say what the horseplay might have involved, saying he has heard conflicting information.

"Teenagers were being teenagers," he said. "I don't want to say too much about the investigation. But apparently some of his friends who were with him were fooling around in the parking lot and some other people didn't like it."

Ethan and a friend were sitting in a car at the time and thought what was going on was still horseplay, his father said.

"When he got out of the car and told people to relax, it's a joke, it's a joke, and the individuals didn't like that. One individual attacked him," he said.

'He was fighting back for his life'

A second individual came up from behind and hit Ethan in the head, his father said.

"He was fighting back for his life," he said. "A third individual came up behind him and overwhelmed him. And they knocked him out on the ground. His friends tried to help him."

The friends unsuccessfully tried to drive the other group away and called 911. And then the group came back to Ethan "and finished my son off," Bill Liming said.

"My son Ethan Liming was murdered by three African American males and a female who stood by and did nothing," Bill Liming said. He said he believed the four people were young adults, not teens.

The friends Ethan was with that night loved him and he loved them, his father said.

"They did everything they possibly could to help Ethan," he said. "They called 911 to get help. And when Ethan was knocked out and on the ground, his two African American friends tried to pick up his body and put him in the car to help save his life. He was still alive. He was still breathing. The people who murdered him didn't like that and drove them away. They physically assaulted and beat the white child who was there with him. ... Help did not arrive in time. They did the best they could to help him when they were there. My heart's broken. We don't want any other children, or anybody else, to be hurt in that area. It's not safe. It's not secure."

'We live in a sick world'

Liming said he has been wrestling with why this happened.

"We live in a sick world. People look at each other based on the color of skin or the fact somebody disagrees with somebody else. And because you disagree with me you must be evil," he said. "And we have so dehumanized each other in our society, that's why my son was murdered. Some people looked at him as somebody whose life didn't matter. And it just breaks our hearts. And we don't want this to happen to anybody else's child."

Nobody is talking to police about who killed Ethan, Liming said.

"Like I mentioned, we live in a sick world," he said. But there are a lot of good people that they have met, he said.

When he and family members went to the I Promise School to see where Ethan was killed, a complete stranger came up to them and said the culture needs to be changed so that people speak to police. (The school is a collaboration between The LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.)

"We need to change it," Liming said. "I know, I know, I know there are way more good people in this world than evil people. We just need somebody to help my child. Ethan wanted to be a lawyer to stand up for people who couldn't fight for themselves. And we need somebody to stand up and fight for him. We need somebody to help him."

'We know people know who they are'

The people at the school who were playing basketball and who killed his son, "we know there are people who know who they are," Liming said. "We need somebody with some courage to step forward and talk to the police because we are desperate for their help."

"Love is not without accountability," he said. "People have asked me, how could you possibly be a minister and love God? God had nothing to do with this. There are people who make bad choices in this world, and made some really evil choices that took my son's life. And God had nothing to do with that. ... God understands the death of a child. And God understands the death of my son."

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

