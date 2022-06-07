Pregnancy center vandalized in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pregnancy center was vandalized Monday night in Asheville, now police are searching for the suspects.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Mountain Area Pregnancy Services located at 1710 Old Haywood Road at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate a report of vandalism.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found that someone had spray painted the business with red graffiti with the words, “If abortion aren’t safe, neither are you!” and an anarchist symbol.

“No forced birth” was also sprayed on the side of the building, and windows were broken.

Police said they found signs that a suspect may have injured themselves due to blood left behind from a broken window.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.