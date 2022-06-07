ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man arrested in alleged Uber human smuggling scheme

By J. Scott Wilson, Joe Khalil, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYMPq_0g3Gi2IG00

(NewsNation ) — A California man has been arrested in connection with what’s described as a human smuggling scheme moving people from Canada into Washington state.

According to the criminal complaint, Rajinder Pal Singh was using Uber to move people across the border.

He is accused of splitting the trips into multiple rides on the app to avoid drawing suspicion. In one case, he is accused of bringing someone across the border to Seattle-Tacoma Airport, then minutes later, accepting another ride from the airport to an address owned by his wife.

Lyft driver from Mebane arrested on indecent liberties charge after passenger’s quick thinking

Authorities say Singh charged nearly $12,000 for his part in the smuggling operation. He was allegedly caught on video in northern California buying large quantities of Uber gift cards, some of which were used for trips that started near the U.S./Canada border.

According to the investigation, the scheme had been going on since at least 2018 but had slowed down because of the pandemic. Singh was arrested nearly two weeks ago. NewsNation reached out to Uber for comment, but so far, there has been no response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Canada#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

72-year-old woman embezzled over $150k from church over 8 years, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested for embezzlement in Winston-Salem. According to police, in November of 2021, the board for the Covenant Presbyterian Church on Konnaok Drive requested that the police begin investigating issues in their church. Evidence was apparently provided that indicated that Jane Carol Davis, 72, a member and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

What is neuropathy?

(WGHP) — Burning, tingling and numbness in your extremities is a painful thing. That’s a reality for people suffering from various types of neuropathy. Dr. Jim Caress, professor of neurology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, discusses neuropathy and what people living with it can do. What is neuropathy? Neuropathy just means sickness or damage […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy