Holbrook, MA

Strong effort in relief by Forth allows Narragansett softball to upset Holbrook

By John Ballou, Gardner News
 4 days ago
Danielle Forth tripled as part of a three-hit day, scored four runs and allowed one hit in four innings of relief work as the No. 26 Narragansett Regional softball team upset No. 7 Holbrook, 11-10, in a Round of 32 game of the MIAA Division 5 state tournament on Monday.

Trailing 9-5, the Warriors (12-9) scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to storm past the Bulldogs and into the Round of 16 where ’Gansett was scheduled to face No. 23 Millis on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

In addition to the efforts of Forth, who struck out two and allowed two unearned runs, ’Gansett seniors Lilly Whitcomb and Hayley Chenoweth were in the thick of the Warriors’ comeback. Whitcomb had three hits and collected five RBIs, while Chenoweth doubled as part of a three-hit day with two RBIs and four runs scored.

Taylor Dolan, who surrendered six earned runs on 11 hits and five walks, struck out 10 and helped her own cause with two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (16-3).

No. 5 Middleborough 8, No. 28 Monty Tech 2

Bailey Tammaro collected two hits and Holli Blood and Ashley Sevigny each drove in a run but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs’ season came to an end with a loss to the Sachems in a Round of 32 game of the MIAA Division 3 state tournament, Monday, in Middleborough.

Monty Tech finished the season with a 16-7 record.

Baseball

No. 11 Douglas 5, No. 22 Narragansett 2

Landen Dupuis doubled and drove in one of the Warriors’ runs while Andrew Capps struck out seven in three innings of relief as ’Gansett’s season came to a close in a Division 5 Round of 32 playoff game in Douglas on Monday.

The Warriors finished the season with a 7-13 record.

Griffin Berard had two hits, scored two runs and surrendered just three hits while striking out eight in a complete-game effort to guide the Tigers (12-8) into the Round of 16.

