ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Update: George Flagg Parkway reopens after being closed Tuesday for flooding

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nl9J_0g3Ghp3T00

Update: George Flagg Parkway reopened Wednesday morning after Raccoon River levels fell and Des Moines Public Works Department staff members cleared debris.

Original story:

Flooding on the Raccoon River has forced the closure of bike trails and roads near Des Moines' Water Works Park.

A flood warning was issued Tuesday morning for the Raccoon River at Fleur Drive in Des Moines. Des Moines closed George Flagg Parkway between Southwest 30th Street and Park Avenue. Southwest 30th Street was also closed from George Flagg Parkway to Southwest 28th Street.

The Bill Riley Trail in Water Works Park was also flooded.

The Raccoon River had a depth of 12.3 feet there Tuesday morning and was expected to crest at 12.6 feet Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 12 feet.

The flood warning will expire at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service. The area is on the bike course for Sunday’s Ironman North American Championships, but the closure is expected to last just 48 hours and should not affect the race.

More: Farmer's Almanac predicts Iowa weather to be 'hotter and rainier than normal' this summer

Flooding on Fleur Drive is just the latest sign Des Moines emerged from the drought which gripped the state last year. Tuesday morning the Raccoon River had a flow of 15,600 cubic feet per second, 389% above normal. On June 7, 2021, the Raccoon River was running at just 500 cubic feet per second and had a depth of about 1-foot.

Des Moines got 1.8 inches of rain Sunday and about one-tenth of an inch Monday. Boone got four inches of rain Sunday and Ames got 3.8 inches. As that water flows downstream it is creating minor flooding in the Des Moines metro area.

Beaver Creek near Grimes is expected to rise to 12.4 feet Tuesday, just 1.6 feet below flood stage. The Des Moines River at Southeast 6th Street is expected to rise to 22.7 feet Tuesday, 1.3 feet below flood stage. The Saylorville Lake Reservoir normally has a level of 836 feet, but was at 837.88 feet Tuesday morning.

Bike trails in Johnston north of Interstate Highway 80/35 and in the Beaver Creek Natural Resource Area are closed because of flooding.

More thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Southwest and south-central Iowa have the greatest chances to see severe thunderstorms, which may include damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the NWS.

Chances for precipitation in Des Moines gradually increase throughout the evening to about 51%.

Additional rain showers are possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Update: George Flagg Parkway reopens after being closed Tuesday for flooding

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

City-owned café on Des Moines Riverwalk closes

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building built to revitalize the space by the Des Moines River downtown is now vacant. The Hub Spot on the Principal Riverwalk officially closed to the public this week after nearly a decade of operation. The restaurant’s management posted a farewell message to Facebook two weeks before the closure. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Humidity sticking around Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a hot and humid afternoon and storms are beginning to fire across Eastern NE and Western IA. A tornado watch has been posted for SW and W Iowa until 10p tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with hail and wind the big threats, but obviously a tornado can’t be ruled out.
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
City
Johnston, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Boone, IA
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Severe Weather: NWS confirms tornado spotted near Green Valley Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. or southern Wayne and southwestern Appanoose counties. The National Weather Service said The tornado threat has diminished and the tornado warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon River#High Water#Des Moines River#Bike
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Northern Iowa woman arrested after allegedly driving through rural Johnson County fence

A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Radio Iowa

Des Moines police identified woman killed near downtown

Des Moines police have released the name of the local woman who was shot and killed near downtown last night. Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to an area along the Des Moines River near the Robert Ray Asian Garden and the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge. Officers found the body of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
KBUR

No arrests made in shooting death of Des Moines woman

Des Moines, IA- Des Moines police are releasing the name of the local woman who was shot and killed near downtown Monday night. Radio Iowa reports that Police were called about 9:30 PM to an area along the Des Moines River near the Robert Ray Asian Garden and the Iowa Women of Achievement pedestrian bridge.
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Body Discovered in Rathbun Lake

Authorities say a body was recovered from Rathbun Lake Monday morning and an investigation has begun. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:40 AM of an abandoned Ford pickup on the Rathbun Lake Dam (Highway J5T). As investigators searched the sides of the vehicle, a body...
RATHBUN, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman arrested after allegedly withholding pistol

A Des Moines woman was arrested at a West Des Moines motel Tuesday night after she allegedly refused to disclose to police a handgun in her possession. Adreona Lea Winfrey, 21, of 6700 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-firearm and probation violation. The incident...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
WHO 13

Mike Franken wins Iowa Democratic Senate primary, will face Grassley

DES MOINES, IOWA — In what could be seen as a major upset on primary night, retired Admiral Mike Franken has won the Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate primary race and will challenge Senator Charles Grassley on the general election ballot in the fall. Franken is a Sioux Center native who served for more than three […]
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy