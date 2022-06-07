ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder suspect arrested in May shooting death of Fort Worth man

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A 53-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal Fort Worth shooting in late May.

Hamid Lehri, of Fort Worth, was booked Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder in the death of 36-year-old Steven Rene Silva .

Silva, also of Fort Worth, died from a gunshot wound to the neck in a parking lot near the 2400 block of Meacham Boulevard, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on May 21.

Silva’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Silva was laid to rest Friday and was an El Paso native. An obituary from Brown Owens & Brumley Funeral Home said the 36-year-old was a self-employed landscaper who loved “camping, horseback riding, playing darts, music, dancing and the Dallas Cowboys.”

“He was always such a happy person even on bad days, he always found a way to make you smile. He was always proud of his family and loved his children with every part of his being,” the obituary read. “His morning devotionals and silly text messages will be missed. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by us all.”

Lehri’s arrest warrant affidavit wasn’t immediately available. An attorney for Lehri was not yet listed in court records.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

