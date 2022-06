Members of the Senate involved in bipartisan negotiations around the issue of gun law reform in response to a recent spate of mass shootings announced that they had reached a deal on Sunday.News of the provisions was first broken by The Washington Post Sunday morning, and was confirmed on Twitter by the lead Democratic negotiator, Chris Murphy, shortly before noon ET.The legislation will include an expansion of background checks for people under age 21 to include a search of juvenile justice registries, as well as a federal grant program that will encourage states to pass red flag laws, which...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO