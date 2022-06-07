Joshua Tree park closes trail so bighorn sheep can get water

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking to mild temps all across the state. This followed a day of record heat for many cities. Heat advisories are in effect once again east of the mountains with highs expected to approach 105-110°. This high heat will slowly shift east from a large upper-level ridge of high pressure moving into the Plains. So highs will begin to trend several degrees cooler the next few days. We’ll also see more cloud cover over central NM this afternoon from pop-up showers and storms forming. A few of these could drop some locally heavier rain, but most will fall as dry thunderstorms. The best chance of this happening Sunday will be across the Sacramento Mountains northward into central New Mexico. Unfortunately, our higher wind gusts will return across the north where gusts will reach 30-45 mph. Monday, even stronger wind gusts arrive as another storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This raises the red flags for both days with high wind gusts and lower surface humidity. We could still squeeze out some isolated showers Monday afternoon with the air being so warm and unstable.

