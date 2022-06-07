ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Joshua Tree park closes trail so bighorn sheep can get water

KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A popular hiking trail to an oasis in Joshua Tree National Park has been temporarily closed so bighorn sheep can get undisturbed access to water. “The park is under extreme drought conditions and herds in the area are increasingly reliant on...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Warm night as skies clear

Saturday saw record heat across the area! In fact Roswell reached 111° which nearly tied its all time record high. Otherwise, daily record highs were broken or tied all across the state. The high heat will begin shifting east across Texas beginning Sunday. We still have one more day with very hot temps across eastern NM where heat advisories are in effect. This means southeast NM will approach 110° once again. But overall, we’ll slowly lose the record heat and will “cool off” 2-3° Sunday. We’ll also see more cloud cover over central NM in the afternoon. A few of these will drop some measurable precip. as opposed to dry thunderstorms and virga. The best chance of this happening Sunday will be across the Sacramento Mountains northward into central New Mexico. Unfortunately, our higher wind gusts will return across the north where gusts will reach 30-45 mph. Monday even stronger wind gusts arrive as another storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This raises the red flags for both days with high wind gusts and low humidity.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Record heat continues across eastern NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking to mild temps all across the state. This followed a day of record heat for many cities. Heat advisories are in effect once again east of the mountains with highs expected to approach 105-110°. This high heat will slowly shift east from a large upper-level ridge of high pressure moving into the Plains. So highs will begin to trend several degrees cooler the next few days. We’ll also see more cloud cover over central NM this afternoon from pop-up showers and storms forming. A few of these could drop some locally heavier rain, but most will fall as dry thunderstorms. The best chance of this happening Sunday will be across the Sacramento Mountains northward into central New Mexico. Unfortunately, our higher wind gusts will return across the north where gusts will reach 30-45 mph. Monday, even stronger wind gusts arrive as another storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This raises the red flags for both days with high wind gusts and lower surface humidity. We could still squeeze out some isolated showers Monday afternoon with the air being so warm and unstable.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
KRQE News 13

Last chance for rain in the metro, heat and dry air return

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will most likely be Albuquerque’s last chance to pick up any measurable rainfall over the next 7 days. There is the higher chance for strong to severe storms in the northeast quadrant of New Mexico, with any showers that try to fall in the west being mainly dry and gusty. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November’s mid-term election. Otero County’s three-member commission includes Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin, who ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Another break for repeat offender, Second largest fire, Record heat, Teen arrested, New exhibit

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque beauty shop owner charged in fentanyl bust Video shows head-on collision between fleeing driver and NMSP officer Creating community: Albuquerque’s largest photo gathering returns Don Perkins, UNM and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies What New Mexico’s election results reveal about state voters Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns US Navy helicopter crashes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bighorn Sheep#Hiking Trail#Bighorns
KRQE News 13

Repeat offender likely to catch another break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal and convicted killer who has caught break after break is once again being trusted by the courts and is likely to be released from custody in the coming weeks. In 1990, Martin Copeland was convicted of second-degree murder, in Tennessee. Since then he’s been arrested time after time in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man accused of human smuggling, possible kidnapping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested an alleged human smuggler linked to a hostage case. Emigdio Gonzales-Gamboa, 33, was arrested in Anthony, New Mexico and charged with harboring undocumented non-citizens. On June 1, Doña Ana County and HSI special agents responded to a residence in Anthony, New Mexico about a possible […]
ANTHONY, NM
KRQE News 13

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia’s governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students’ preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Nightmare steps in the ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez is training for his next fight, but he won’t be stepping in the octagon. “Nightmare” will lace up the gloves for a boxing exhibition against Dan Hardy in Manchester, England on July 2. “I’m inspired and motivated to do something that I have always loved and that is boxing,” Sanchez […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Don Perkins passes away

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former UNM and Dallas Cowboys legend Don Perkins has died at the age of 84. The former Lobos two-way player has his number 43 retired as is a member of the ring of honor. “I am just proud to have known him and him being a great Lobo, its really cool that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy