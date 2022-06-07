Kathleen Hoffman, 69; service June 11

James M. Heatherly, 95, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. James was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1927, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Howard and Clara Heatherly. He bravely served his country in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. Graduating from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering, James had a successful career at Dupont where he worked from 1955 until his retirement in 1991. Keeping busy, working hard and staying fit was part of his nature, at age 95 he painted his house and could cut down trees.

EMERALD ISLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO