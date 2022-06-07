ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh police investigate shooting at Days Inn south of downtown

By Matt Talhelm, WRAL reporter
 5 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were investigating a report of a shooting outside a Days Inn hotel south of downtown on Tuesday morning. The...

