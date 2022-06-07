ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Do you like Spotify Wrapped? Meet Spotify Pie Chart

By Gitanjali Poonia
deseret.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may know about Spotify Wrapped, but let me introduce you to the Spotify Pie Chart. This new tool, created by University of California, Los Angeles student Darren Huang, is an alternate way of getting an overview of your Spotify listening history featuring your favorite genres and artists. So,...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

