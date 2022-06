CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Paramount Theater this (Thursday) morning formally introduced it’s new executive director Julie Montross. She comes to Charlottesville from Alexandria where she was the Senior Vice President of Business Development with the Club Management Association of America. But she says theater is her first love, and Paramount Board Chair Carolyn Rainey said they chose Montross because of her business acumen.

