ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms from spreading

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNzgY_0g3GebTo00

ST. LOUIS – Illinois and Missouri are two of 34 states with invasive jumping worms.

The closest place to St. Louis that they have been detected is in Madison County, Illinois.

The worms are native to East Asia and are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and they thrash around and leap into the air.

Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson Dan Zarlenga explained that this species of worm was first introduced for anglers. He said reports of jumping worms in the state have mainly come from northern Missouri.

Caught on camera: Car burglars get in shootout with St. Louis homeowner

“They are a bit more of a problem elsewhere in the country and with the mobility and everything that we have nowadays and all of the trading and commerce and all of that, it’s something that we have to be on the lookout as something that could possibly get worse in the future,” Zarlenga said.

These worms are good for aerating the soil, but they consume a lot of organic matter making it harder for the soil to hold water. They also reproduce a lot faster than worms that are native to Missouri. Zarlenga said they become sexually mature in about 60 days after hatching. Worms can also reproduce on their own.

Jumping worms are drier than common worms. They could also have an iridescent sheen to them, and darker on the top and lighter on the bottom. Missouri’s native worms and jumping worms both have a clitellum which is like a collar behind their head. The native worms’ clitellum is thick and stands out while jumping worms’ clitellum is smooth, the same size as the body, and whiter than the body. The jumping worms’ movement pattern is also a distinction. They have a snake-like movement.

Jumping worms’ tails separate from their bodies when caught, so the best way to get rid of them is to seal them in a plastic bag, leave them in the sun for 10 to 15 minutes and then dispose of them in the trash. Zarlenga said people should not put them back into the soil if they’re dead.

Trending: Target cuts prices, vendor orders to clear out huge inventory

There’s also mild concern the invasive species will end up in plants sold in nurseries which will then go into home gardens and local parks. Zarlenga said they can also spread through community compost piles and dumping bait. Anglers should dump their bait somewhere that will end up in a landfill. It is also a good idea to sterilize gardening tools after use with soap and water or a cleaning product.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 5

Related
5 On Your Side

Black bear sighting reported in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — A black bear was spotted roaming the streets Saturday morning in Fenton. The Fenton Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed Saturday that a bear had been reported in the area of Saline Road. Police said the bear was last scene moving east toward...
FENTON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

Sunshine, flowers, flittering butterflies and singing birds; June has arrived and the wild places in Missouri are in full splendor. It was not that long ago the brown twigs of winter were just beginning to blush with lime green buds. For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Ten places to visit from St. Louis on one tank of gas

ST. LOUIS – Rising gas prices might make it tough to plan out a long summer road trip. Fortunately, for those who live around the St. Louis area, you might not need more than one fill-up to explore many interesting destinations around Missouri and Illinois. Whether you’re looking for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Worms#Bribery
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

The telltale signs someone is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World

Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Dinosaur Bones Found in Small Missouri Town Named Best To Visit

Who would have thought a small town in Missouri with less than 5,000 people is more famous than St. Louis, Missouri. Ste. Genevieve has been named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 by the Smithsonian Magazine which begs the question why is the Smithsonian recognizing this small town? Well, it's not for its history of being founded by the French in the 1700s or the fact it has some of the French-colonial structures still up. Nope, it has everything to do with the discovery of dinosaur bones.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed eminent domain law Saturday

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed the House Bill 2005 into effect on Saturday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The signing took place during the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner. The new eminent domain law will require energy companies to pay private landowners 150% of the fair market value to use their The post Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed eminent domain law Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy