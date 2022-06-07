Fans celebrate 37 years of ‘The Goonies’ in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Goonies never say die” — not even 37 years after “The Goonies” was first released back on June 7, 1985.

The cult classic was filmed in Astoria and Cannon Beach, and many of the filming locations have garnered fans’ attention over the past three decades. Several of the iconic sites around Clatsop County can be reached by car or on foot, including some of the characters’ homes.

The release date has been coined as Goonies Day, and Astoria even proclaimed it as a holiday.

The Oregon Film Museum and the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce are celebrating Tuesday and invites fans to watch the movie or wear their Goonies gear.

