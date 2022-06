New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she has warned her cabinet to be careful about state spending next year, as inflation continues to rise and Wall Street drops. On Friday, Hochul held her first meeting with top advisors and state agency heads since the legislative session ended. She says she told them that, while the state budget appears balanced through the end of the fiscal year, they will need to have more modest spending goals for next year, and prepare for a possible recession.

