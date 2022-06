BLANCHARD — On June 2, Blanchard and the surrounding area lost one of the few true breakfast restaurants in the area. The Crystal Fountain, a longtime staple in the community, was destroyed in a early morning fire. The restaurant that opened up over 60 years ago was up in smoke due to a suspected wiring issue. The community suddenly lost one of the only all-day breakfast restaurants in the area.

