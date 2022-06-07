ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle couple dodge real estate scam thanks to quick-thinking neighbor

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

NEWCASTLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Thanks to a warning from a neighbor, a Newcastle couple was able to keep from being a part of a real estate scam, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was notified by a neighbor that a realtor had stopped by to take photos of the couple’s home even though it was not for sale, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that the couple’s signatures had been forged by scammers and that fake California IDs were given to a realtor to get the property listed on multiple websites.

“This is done typically so a scammer can cheat a buyer out of an initial fee or a down payment, as the scam will be exposed once the buyer learns the home or property is owned by someone else,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a Facebook post.

Neither the property owners or the prospective buyer lost any money in the scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

