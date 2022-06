The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Jill Swanstrom is the owner and stylist at newly opened JIVE Hair located at 123 6th Ave. E in Alexandria. Jill has been a stylist since 2009 focusing on coloring and extension services for women. She has traveled coast to coast to enhance her education including Boston, New York, and Lost Angeles. Jill’s services can be booked online at her website. The name JIVE comes from her family – there are five of them and they all start with the letter “J”. Learn more at jivehair.glossgenius.com.

