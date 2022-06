OLYMPIA, Wash. — Throughout his entire life, Dylan Kuehl been told that he can’t, or he shouldn’t. “They should not be saying that to me,” said Kuehl. He proved his doubters wrong again on Friday when he got a bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College. Kuehl, 38, became the first graduate living with Down syndrome in the college’s 51-year history.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO