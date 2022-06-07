Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam Surprise Ahead of Trailer

Across years of development and months of early marketing for DC's Black Adam movie, one phase has been repeated a lot — that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. That unofficial tagline has already given fans an inkling of what to expect from the project, with regards to Black Adam's (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) formidable set of superpowers and unpredictable moral compass. But as those who have been keeping up with Black Adam know, the titular character won't be the only costumed figure to factor into things, with the film co-starring several members of the Justice Society of America. While there's still a lot that's unknown about the JSA's live-action movie debut in Black Adam, the circumstances surrounding it — and their storied and specific history within DC Comics — could prove to change the hierarchy of DC's live-action future along the way.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO