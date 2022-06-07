ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam Surprise Ahead of Trailer

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Adam star Dwayne Johnson is teasing a surprise today ahead of the upcoming trailer reveal. People have been waiting for the DC Comics clip to premiere for years now. With The Rock in tow, the fans expect a lot out of the story. That hype only expanded after a massive...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

HBO Max Now Streaming Hit Oscar Isaac Movie

It's a new month and new content will be popping up on every streaming service for some time and HBO Max has just added a film that should be on many Marvel and Star Wars fan's radar, mostly because it stars none other than Moon Knight/Poe Dameron himself, Oscar Isaac. HBO Max is now the streaming home for The Card Counter, the drama-thriller written and directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, First Reformed) which stars Isaac, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home). You can watch the trailer below and stream it over on HBO Max.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Status of Hulk Hogan Movie (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth is busier than ever, as the Marvel favorite will soon grace the screen again as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder as his other new film Spiderhead gets ready to launch on Netflix. Another anticipated project in the works is the previously announced Hulk Hogan biopic with Todd Phillips, but not much has been heard about the film in a while. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently spoke to Hemsworth about his new film, and during the conversation Hemsworth provided an update on the film all about one of Wrestling's most iconic stars.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Chris Evans Says Captain America Return "Would Be A Tall Order" (Exclusive)

Chris Evans is gearing up to release Lightyear, the animated film telling the story of Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear action figure. The first reactions to the film are praising Pixar's latest work. Buzz Lightyear is only the latest in a line of well-known roles for Evans, with the top of that list being Marvel's Captain America. The actor debuted as the super soldier in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger before completing a Cap trilogy, four Avengers movies, and appearing in other pockets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the conclusion of his Steve Rogers character in Avengers: Endgame, Evans says a return would be "a tall order."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam's Justice Society of America Could Be the Key to DC Films' Future

Across years of development and months of early marketing for DC's Black Adam movie, one phase has been repeated a lot — that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. That unofficial tagline has already given fans an inkling of what to expect from the project, with regards to Black Adam's (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) formidable set of superpowers and unpredictable moral compass. But as those who have been keeping up with Black Adam know, the titular character won't be the only costumed figure to factor into things, with the film co-starring several members of the Justice Society of America. While there's still a lot that's unknown about the JSA's live-action movie debut in Black Adam, the circumstances surrounding it — and their storied and specific history within DC Comics — could prove to change the hierarchy of DC's live-action future along the way.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
ComicBook

Chris Pratt Admits That After 3 Years of Marriage He Can Finally Spell "Schwarzenegger"

In 2019, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of iconic action star and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Last month, the couple announced the birth of their second child, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. This week, Pratt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Jurassic World Dominion, and the host asked Pratt if he ever has trouble spelling "Schwarzenegger," and the actor admitted he struggled a bit in the past.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Suffers Brutal Crash During Avengers Campus Show at Disneyland

Walt Disney theme parks recently opened up their Marvel Studios themed Avengers Campus and it has coincided with every project the studio has released. Avengers Campus features most of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Spider-Man. There's an attraction where Spider-Man can be seen swinging from a web that's attached to a crane and he kind of fails to land on a roof. Now, a new video has shown the wall crawler suffering a brutal crash.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Julee Cruise, Twin Peaks Theme Song Singer, Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, best known for her performance as the singer of the theme song for the iconic TV series Twin Peaks, has passed away. She was 65 years old. The singer's cause of death was not given, with her husband saying simply that she "left this realm on her own terms." Cruise had a top-10 hit in the UK with "Falling," the Twin Peaks theme, for which series creator David Lynch wrote the lyrics. By that point, the two were already collaborators, with Cruise, Lynch, and Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalementi working together on Lynch's 1986 film Blue Velvet.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Illuminati Merch Featuring Reed Richards, Professor X

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5: Paramount Network Confirms New Casting

Paramount has confirmed the new casting for Yellowstone Season 5. In a press release from the Paramount Network, they revealed that Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Oliveri will be joining the cast this season. There had been reporting about the newcomers, but nothing from the company itself. However, it doesn't get more official than straight from the horse's mouth. TV's #1 series marches on. In the early moments of this summer, Paramount has announced multiple spinoffs of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's juggernaut thunders on. People just can't wait to see what other challenges the Dutton family daces out in their corner of the world . Check out what each new cast member will be bringing to the table down below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Seth Green Recovers Stolen Bored Ape NFT, Reportedly Paid $300k

Earlier this year came a true mad-lib of a headline and a piece of news, comedian and producer Seth Green's Bored Ape NFT, which he was already developing an animated series around, had been stolen. The Emmy-winning creator of Robot Chicken revealed the news back in May but according to a new report from Buzzfeed News the Ape "is home." Buzzfeed's report reveals that Green's Ape, Bored Ape #8398, has been returned to "a wallet associated with Green on Tuesday," with a transfer of 165 Ether, equivalent to $297,000, having been transferred from "an unnamed wallet" in exchange for it. (NOTE: Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have previously been linked to having a negative ecological impact among other controversies.)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Never Seen Her Father's Sitcom Happy Days

Bryce Dallas Howard is known for playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films, and she's recently become a big name in Star Wars after directing episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The actor seems to be taking a similar career path as her father, Ron Howard, who started out as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show before starring in the iconic sitcom Happy Days and eventually going on to direct big films such as Willow, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and much more. The older Howard has quite a hefty career, and his daughter just admitted she's not familiar with all of it. While visiting The View, Bryce revealed she still hasn't seen Happy Days.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Boys Tricks Fans Into Sending Steamy Soldier Boy Tweets

The third (but not final) season of The Boys is underway, and the Prime Video series has already given fans quite a lot to buzz about. One of the biggest things has been the arrival of Soldier Boy, the first "Supe" within the series' universe, who is portrayed by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. A lot of components of Soldier Boy's debut have already gone viral — but it looks like The Boys' official Twitter account is only adding to that fun. A new tweet from the account provokes fans to click a link to see more of Soldier Boy, only to compose a tweet for them about how they need a cold shower after watching the Supe.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Surprise Releases New Game

Netflix has today surprisingly released a new video game on its platform. Over the past year or so, Netflix has started to really invest in adding new video games to its service that subscribers can play. And while the library of titles that Netflix offers is still in the midst of growing, as of today, a new game has now become available to play.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Vice TV Addresses Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 and New WWE Series Report

Yesterday a report stated that Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, which was renewed for season 4, might be on hold. It also indicated that part of the reason why is that Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have switched attention to a new series in partnership with WWE. This new series would be more "sanitized" in tone than Dark Side's typical episodes, but Vice TV has now addressed those reports to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and they are saying there are inaccuracies in those reports and that more official news should be happening soon.
WWE
ComicBook

DC Comics' Latest Television Series Is Now Streaming

The latest live-action series inspired by DC Comics is now available to stream on HBO Max. On Friday, June 10th, the entirety of Naomi became available to stream on the platform, following the first season's initial airing on The CW. This will allow fans to watch or rewatch the journey of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), as she begins to discover her extraterrestrial origins. The series is inspired by the character of the same name created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Made for Love Cancelled at HBO Max

One HBO Max series was cancelled today and fans are disappointed. Cristin Milioti's Made For Love will not be continuing at the streamer. Based on Alissa Nutting's novel of the same name, the series followed a woman trying to navigate love after a divorce from a depraved tech executive. Viewers found the offbeat premise and cast very intriguing, but the company chose to go in a different direction. HBO Max has had a couple other series get the axe amid Warner Bros. Discovery's restructuring. People really enjoyed Milioti's acting alongside a smarmy Billy Magnussen as tech billionaire Byron Gogol. Ray Romano being in the series as her father also provided a bright spot as well. Season 2 had just concluded in April of this year, and people will be wondering about what Season 3 could have delivered for some time. In what's becoming routine for streaming shows, there are multiple loose ends to Made For Love.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Simon Pegg Opens Up About Tom Cruise Friendship: "He Likes Me Because I Make Him Laugh"

This month marks four years since Mission: Impossible – Fallout hit theatres, and fans have been eager to see the next team-up between Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie. The seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, it's not scheduled to be released until July 2023, but the first trailer for the movie was released last month and promises a whole lot of excitement. In addition to Cruise, many franchise favorites will be returning for Dead Reckoning, including Simon Pegg, who made his debut as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible III back in 2006. During a recent chat with The Times, Pegg talked about working with Cruise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Apple TV+ Renews Hit Series With a Twist

One Apple TV+ favorite is coming back for a Season 2. The streamer announced that Schmigadoon! Will get another bunch of episodes. TVLine also reports that Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also be joining the show as series regulars. Things also seems to be switching for Season 2 as the source material being parodied hits another decade. The first season harnessed a real love for 1940 musicals. This time around, we're hitting some later decades. A synopsis says: "having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals."
TV SERIES

