Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam Surprise Ahead of Trailer

Earlier this year came a true mad-lib of a headline and a piece of news, comedian and producer Seth Green's Bored Ape NFT, which he was already developing an animated series around, had been stolen. The Emmy-winning creator of Robot Chicken revealed the news back in May but according to a new report from Buzzfeed News the Ape "is home." Buzzfeed's report reveals that Green's Ape, Bored Ape #8398, has been returned to "a wallet associated with Green on Tuesday," with a transfer of 165 Ether, equivalent to $297,000, having been transferred from "an unnamed wallet" in exchange for it. (NOTE: Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have previously been linked to having a negative ecological impact among other controversies.)
Comments / 0