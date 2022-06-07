ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

Police provide update on Socorro Graduation party shooting

By Socorro police department provided an update today on the shooting that happened over the weekend, Brie Lockhart
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – On Monday, Socorro Police Department (SPD) officials provided an update to the case of a weekend shooting at a graduation party that injured five people.

SPD officials say they served a search warrant for a second location, where they found drugs, ammunition, a weapon, and body armor.

“They are investigating the case, its still ongoing. The reason that they did serve a search warrant to a secondary home was based off the information that we have received in investigating this case. once there is an arrest warrant that has been issued we will go ahead and release the name of the individual,” said Victor Reta, director of communication and historic preservation in Socorro.

KTSM 9 talked with a witness who didn’t want to be named, who says she was at the graduation party when people who were not invited started to hop the fence with coolers.

The witness added that the people that were invited went inside the home, and that’s when they heard gunshots outside.

SPD investigators are still processing the evidence found at the secondary location as well as what was obtained the morning of the shooting.

There were no updates on the condition of the five teens that were injured in the shooting.

