'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder shares makeup test footage from sci-fi film

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
June 7 (UPI) -- Rebel Moon writer and director Zack Snyder is giving a glimpse of the new film.

Snyder, 56, shared makeup test footage from the sci-fi epic Tuesday during the Netflix Geeked Week fan event.

The teaser shows an actor in costume and full body makeup that included a large pair of horns.

"Forging ahead. Here's a recent makeup test I shot on my iPhone. #RebelMoon #GeekedWeek," Snyder tweeted.

Netflix confirmed the movie is now filming.

Rebel Moon is a Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa-inspired sci-fi film starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, Alfonso Herrera and Jena Malone.

Netflix shared first-look photos featuring Hounsou in April.

Snyder co-wrote the film with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the movie.

Geeked Week is a five-day virtual fan event featuring celebrity appearances, trailer premieres and announcements for upcoming Netflix projects. Day one included teasers for Shadow and Bone Season 2 and a first look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

