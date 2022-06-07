Flyer beware: There's almost no room at Jacksonville airport's parking lots

Parking is at a premium right now at Jacksonville International Airport's lots, even though the Memorial Day weekend's worth of holiday travel is long gone and July 4th is weeks away.

Hourly and daily garages and daily surface parking lots, as well as Economy Lot 1, are so full that airport officials announced they were "at capacity and closed."

That means only valet parking and Economy Lot 2 remained open on Tuesday afternoon.

Call it evidence of pent-up demand to travel now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and people feel more comfortable hitting the road and skies, as well as the start of a relatively normal summer travel season, airport spokesman Greg Willis said.

"We are hitting peak summer travel and you see a lot more people flying," Willis said. "This looks like 2019 and 2018 when the airport was hitting record levels of passenger traffic. That's why we recommend everybody get to the airport early."

Memorial Day saw the start of the summer vacation rush

AAA estimated that almost 2.2 million Floridians traveled 50 miles or more from home during the recent Memorial Day weekend, an 8.3% increase over 2021 as travel volumes were almost in line with those in 2017. While most (1.96 million or 90%) went by car, AAA said almost 182,000 (8%) flew. That was an estimated 5.4% increase in drivers over 2021's holiday weekend and a 28% increase in air travelers.

Nationwide saw a similar story with an estimated 34.9 million people nationally driving to holiday destinations that weekend and 3.22 million flying. So while there was a 4.6% increase nationally in those driving, those flying jumped 25% from 2021 to 2022, AAA said.

JIA has less parking — for now

Airport officials said the parking situation is further exacerbated by surface lot repaving being done on 364 spots right now, expected to be done in about two weeks.

There is still parking available in Economy Lot 2 on Yankee Clipper Drive on the way to the main terminal and its parking garage and lots. And there are multiple private parking lots with shuttle service to the terminal along Airport Road, averaging $5 to $6 per day.

But because of the parking lot closures, airport officials recommend passengers arrive at least two hours prior to flight time to find parking, check bags and get through security. And prepare for similar full parking lots come the July 4 weekend just under a month from now.

"It will be another big travel weekend, which again is why we tell people to pack their patience and get to the airport early," Willis said.

Normal parking rates at the airport are $20 per day at the Hourly Garage, $18 per day in the Daily Garage and $12 per day in the Daily Surface Lot. The Economy Lot 1 and 2 price to park is $6 per day, payment via credit car only. Both economy lots have free shuttle service to and from the terminal, approximately every 15 minutes. Valet Parking is $24 per day.

For information on flights and parking, go to flyjacksonville.com/Home.aspx?sMP=JIA.

