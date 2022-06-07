ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Top U.S. official accuses Moscow of ‘blackmail’ for allegedly stealing Ukrainian grain and kicking off global food crisis

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZuIB_0g3GdJp300

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Blocked food exports that have been stuck in Ukraine for months have left millions around the world hungry.

An ongoing blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russian army has cut the world off from over 20 million tons of grain, kickstarting a global food crisis and accelerating famine’s spread in the world’s most vulnerable countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European political leaders, and even the Pope have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to lift the blockade, but their pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears, as Putin is refusing to free Ukrainian ports until the West lifts its sanctions that have been crippling Russia’s economy since the war began.

Now, as 400 million people around the world who relied on Ukrainian-produced food grow hungrier, the U.S. government is weighing in.

“This is all deliberate,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a food security conference on Monday. “President Putin is stopping food from being shipped and aggressively using his propaganda machine to deflect or distort responsibility because he hopes it’ll get the world to give in to him and end the sanctions. In other words, simply put, it’s blackmail.”

Blinken cited video evidence shared by Ukrainian farmers of farmlands and agricultural infrastructure damaged by Russian forces with explosives and missile strikes. He added that the U.S. now possesses “credible reports” that the Russian military is not only blocking Ukraine’s food exports, but looting harvests and hoarding grain before selling it on global markets for a profit.

The UN was the first to report “anecdotal evidence” in early May of reports that Russian forces had been pilfering Ukrainian grain harvests in Russian-occupied portions of the country. Multiple Russian vessels have since been spotted leaving the Black Sea carrying Ukrainian grain, headed for port cities in Egypt and Syria to sell it.

U.S. government officials sent out a warning in mid-May to several nations, primarily in Africa, warning against buying looted Ukrainian grain from Russian sellers, the New York Times reported on Monday.

A global hunger crisis

But many hunger-vulnerable countries in Africa and the Middle East highly dependent on food and fertilizer imports from Russia and Ukraine may not have a choice.

In a tweet last week, Senegalese President Macky Sall said that Putin had expressed his “availability” to resume grain exports from Ukraine, and despite Western countries having yet to directly sanction the flow of food and fertilizer from Russia, called on the West to remove sanctions placed on these products.

Sall, who is also the African Union’s chairman, warned Western officials in May that the shortage of food and fertilizers is “very serious and alarming,” and cautioned that Putin’s propaganda machine blaming the West for the crisis was “out there” and starting to work in Africa. Putin met with African Union leaders last Friday to discuss food exports, a summit Sall later said had “reassured” him.

Prior to the war, Africa imported 44% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, according to the UN, and the supply shortage is starting to spiral toward catastrophic consequences.

On Tuesday, UNICEF, the UN child welfare agency, warned of an imminent crisis in the Horn of Africa due to hunger caused by the war and years of erratic climate conditions, with as many as 1.7 million children in need of urgent care for malnutrition.

The UN is reportedly attempting to negotiate a deal with Russia to lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports and alleviate the emergency, although it is not yet clear whether sanctions relief is on the table. The U.S. has so far appeared unwilling to discuss lifting any sanctions on Russia.

Comments / 25

I actually read the articles
3d ago

While you were trying to go after some yachts they were going after the food supply. Looks like someone isn't as incompetent as you are making them out to be.

Reply(1)
5
John Christenot
4d ago

why don't we just go back to growing our own food we did it in our early growth of America but the book of Revelation specks of famine

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Macky Sall
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Food Security#Food Crisis#Moscow#Ukraine#Foreign Policy#Ukrainian#Fortune Features#Russian#European#State
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

141K+
Followers
7K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy