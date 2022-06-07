Gas prices are rising again in Savannah: Here are the lowest prices in town and city average

As the summer takes full effect in the Savannah region, the trend of high gas prices is not diminishing.

On Tuesday, Savannah reached its record high for the year with an average price of nearly $4.40 a gallon. The previous high was in March with an average of around $4.21 a gallon.

On a national scale, the average is nearing $5 a gallon. The country has seen record highs since the middle of March. In May, experts told USA Today a main factor in the prices continues to be the Russian invasion of Ukraine as embargoes on Russian oil cause prices to raise stateside.

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, the cost of oil worldwide continues to be over $100. U.S. crude oil costs $109.67 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, costs $110.04 as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Matt Smith, an analyst with data analytics firm Kpler, told USA Today in May that "gasoline prices will remain high as long as oil prices remain in the triple digits."

Here is what Savannah residents need to know about local gas prices:

