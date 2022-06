The Whitewater Arts Alliance earlier this week announced that it is the recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin Arts Rescue Program (WARP). According to a recent news release, the WARP award was created in response to the continuing pandemic, and provided funding to art organizations for pandemic-related losses sustained due to the cancellation of programming, operations, and events.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO