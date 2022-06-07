ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Youth work week 2022

 4 days ago

Every summer, church youth groups from across Hopkins County come together in fellowship...

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Dairy Festival 2022 Photos

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County United Way welcomes Emily Glass as newest board member

Hopkins County United Way is pleased to welcome Emily Glass as their newest Board member. Emily will also be serving as the 2022-2023 Hopkins County United Way Campaign Chair. Following in the footsteps of Past Chair Kristy Landers Moseley, Emily has high expectations for the Campaign and looks forward to leading the charge of raising $150,000.00. With her Campaign theme of a “History of Helping,” Emily will welcome Campaign volunteers at the Workers Lunch, Wed., Sept. 21 at noon, at the Dairy Museum. Hopkins County United Way will recognize its largest donors at the Lead Donor Lunch on Wed., Sept. 28 at noon, at The Venue at two nineteen.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Get rid of algae blooms by Mario Villarino

As the hot days of summer reach Hopkins County, it is just gratifying to spend more time outdoors and is common to conduct recreational activities around ponds and lakes. It is common then to notice plant and algae grow in them. Filamentous algae starts growing along the bottom in shallow water or attached to structures in the water (like rocks or other aquatic plants).
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Notice for Judy S. Junell

Notice for Judy S. Junell

Funeral service for Judy S. Junell, age 73, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Buddy Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery, Pickton, TX. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Ms. Junell passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances, Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Meet the Contestants for Dairy Festival Queen 2022

Being crowned queen of the Dairy Festival Pageant is one of the highest honors for a young woman in Hopkins County. Meet the contestants for 2022:. Miley Fisher, 17, is the daughter of Stan and Brandy Fisher. She attends Sulphur Springs High School. She will be performing “Movement through the Years 1940-2010” as her talent. She has been involved in cheerleading, student council, key club, National Honor Society and youth on mission. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University and study speech language pathology.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Saltillo ISD celebrates graduates

Saltillo ISD celebrates graduates

Saltillo ISD celebrated their accomplished graduates this past week. Saltillo honorees are as follows:. Finis & Onree Attlesey & Garland & Sweet Gamblin Scholarship $3500. Saltillo FFamily Career Community Leaders of America $300. Kerry W. Garmon Scholarship $2000. Trinity White. Valedictorian Scholarship. Mirabeau B. Lamar Award of Excellence. Reta Eubanks...
SALTILLO, TX
Martin Springs celebrates 140 years

Martin Springs celebrates 140 years

Hopkins County is filled with old churches, and among the oldest is Martin Springs Baptist Church. This weekend, the congregation is celebrating 140 years of the fellowship that has brought them through more than a century. The year was 1873, and Hopkins County was composed of over 200 small communities....
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
History of Atkins House

History of Atkins House

“Irish native Sarah Hamilton Crouch and her husband, James Crouch, lived in Texas before the Civil War. After their divorce in 1868 she became a prominent businesswoman in Sulphur Springs. She married Joseph Atkins in 1873 and had this house built in the late 1870’s. Believed to be the first brick structure in town, it was designed in a unique four-point configuration. The house remained on its original site on Atkins Street in downtown Sulphur Springs for over a 100 years. Threatened with demolition in 1986, it was dismantled and moved to Heritage Park.”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Linda Marie Owens

Obituary for Linda Marie Owens

Linda Marie Owens passed from this Earth and through Heaven’s gates on June 4, 2022, at Heritage House Nursing Home in Paris, Texas. Linda was born in Hunt County on August 7, 1944. She was the daughter of Montie and Bertha Woodard Wood. She married Travis Owens of Sulphur Springs on July 20, 1962, in Hopkins County.
PARIS, TX
Obituary for David Martinez

Obituary for David Martinez

David Martinez, musician and cowboy, died peacefully on Thursday June 2nd, 2022 at approximately 8:05am in his home in Sulphur Springs, TX. David is survived by his wife, Rosa Martinez; his children, Dalia, Cathy, Barbara, Ken, and step-daughters Lorett and Eva; his grandchildren and great grandchildren of which are over 50 of them; his siblings, Jose, Irma, Maria, and Jaime; he is predeceased by his parents, Fransico and Felicitas Martinez; and his daughter, Alice Olais.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Como-Pickton’s Tift receives patriots’ scholarship

This year, the 2022 Hopkins County Freedom Ball was graciously supported by various families and businesses in the community who donated to their scholarship fund. The first Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship is awarded to a student in Hopkins County who is involved in activities that support veterans in our community – like organizing or working at the Veterans Day School Program, or volunteering at the “Wall that Heals” event held back in the fall.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
GellyBall brings cool summer fun

GellyBall brings cool summer fun

Summer is here and those kids are sure to find the summer doldrums sooner rather than later. The constant need to be connected and doing something “fun” will drive any parent to the edge of insanity. Before that happens be sure to check out NorthEast Texas Gellyball. A fun, cooled adventure for each child in your family. Bring your friends and challenge each other to see who can last the longest and who can get the most hits.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs, TX
