Youth work week 2022

Hopkins County United Way is pleased to welcome Emily Glass as their newest Board member. Emily will also be serving as the 2022-2023 Hopkins County United Way Campaign Chair. Following in the footsteps of Past Chair Kristy Landers Moseley, Emily has high expectations for the Campaign and looks forward to leading the charge of raising $150,000.00. With her Campaign theme of a “History of Helping,” Emily will welcome Campaign volunteers at the Workers Lunch, Wed., Sept. 21 at noon, at the Dairy Museum. Hopkins County United Way will recognize its largest donors at the Lead Donor Lunch on Wed., Sept. 28 at noon, at The Venue at two nineteen.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO