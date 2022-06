STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Henry James Brandt, 63, passed away peacefully at home in Staten Island on June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Henry, more commonly referred to as Hank, was born on April 11, 1959 in Brooklyn NY until his family moved to Staten Island in 1960, where he lived out his life. Henry was a proud member of the NYC Department of Sanitation for 28 years until his retirement in 2016.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO