ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that seriously injured cop on South Side

By Marisa Rodriguez, Patrick Elwood
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFG6o_0g3GbdLt00

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a Chicago police officer in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said Jerome Halsey, 27, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue. Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop when they were fired upon by Halsey. Police then returned fire, striking him.

Man armed with machete wanted in at least 8 robberies; person of interest questioned

Halsey was placed into custody, according to police. In bond court Tuesday, Halsey was held on $1 million bail.

The wounded police officer was rushed in a squad car to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition. The officer was supposed to be released Tuesday at 2 p.m. and there was a big crowd on hand for that moment. Then came word, however, that additional tests would need to be conducted, causing the office to be hospitalized overnight.

The officer will now be released Wednesday at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Chicago

Suspect charged in murder of man, 30, in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Sauk Village man is charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in West Pullman. Jonathan Harris, 35, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a man, 30, on the 12300 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman Tuesday.  Harris was arrested Friday, in the 1800 block of East Sauk Trail Road in Sauk Village, according to police.  He is due in bond court Saturday. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning. Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired. Once there, police said officers found an unresponsive 34-year-old man near the […]
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
CBS Chicago

Neighbors step in after woman, smaller dog are brutally attacked by pit bull in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog attack put a woman in the hospital on the city's Northwest Side Friday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday night, the woman was walking her smaller dog through the Kilbourn Park neighborhood when they were both attacked. Two neighbors who saw the attack jumped on to help – and said they witnessed a terrifying, bloody mess.The woman was walking her poodle mix along Kildare Avenue between Cornelia Avenue and Roscoe Street when a pit bull – who was on a leash – got loose and started to attack. Neighbors said they have had run-ins with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man hospitalized after shooting outside gas station in Noble Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is shot and wounded outside of a gas station in Noble Square Saturday morning. Police said around 4:28 a.m., the victim was standing outside the gas station, in the 1400 block of West Division, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Saint Mary's Hospital and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man critically wounded in shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded while on a porch in West Englewood Friday evening. At 6:41 p.m., the 21-year-old man was on the porch of a home in the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue when two suspects took out guns and shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
CBS Chicago

Man, 19, shot while walking in Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police said around 12:10 p.m., the victim, 19, was walking on the 7200 block of South Harvard when a black vehicle pulled up and fired shots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police looking for ATM thieves who have struck ten times so far

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two men who have stolen (or tried to steal) ATMs from businesses in the Garfield Park, West Town, Avondale, Humboldt Park, Austin and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods on at least ten occasions. The burglars usually use a brick or crowbar to smash through a window...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gary woman gets 11 years for role in killings of 2 teens

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020. A Lake County judge sentenced 43-year-old Dawn Carden on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and dangerous […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

7 children injured in rollover crash near Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Seven children were injured early Sunday when the vehicle they were riding in was involved in a rollover crash on I-90. According to Illinois State Police, the children were in a vehicle driven by their mother and traveling on the eastbound lanes near Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates around 12:30 a.m. […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy