Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that seriously injured cop on South Side

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a Chicago police officer in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said Jerome Halsey, 27, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue. Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop when they were fired upon by Halsey. Police then returned fire, striking him.

Halsey was placed into custody, according to police. In bond court Tuesday, Halsey was held on $1 million bail.

The wounded police officer was rushed in a squad car to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition. The officer was supposed to be released Tuesday at 2 p.m. and there was a big crowd on hand for that moment. Then came word, however, that additional tests would need to be conducted, causing the office to be hospitalized overnight.

The officer will now be released Wednesday at noon.

